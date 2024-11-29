SC stays order on Sambhal mosque survey





The Committee of Management of Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, moved the Supreme Court against the November 19 order of the local court for the survey of the mosque. Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna-led bench to hear the petition of Sambhal Jama Masjid today.





The Committee, in its plea, contended that the report of the survey commissioner be kept in a sealed cover and the status quo be maintained until finality of the present petition.





"Surveys should not be ordered and executed as a matter of course in cases involving disputes over places of worship without hearing all parties and allowing sufficient time to the aggrieved persons to seek judicial remedies against the order of survey," it stated.

Supreme Court orders the trial court not to proceed with the case till the Shahi Idgah committee of the Sambhal mosque moves the High Court. The Supreme Court orders that the advocate commissioners' survey report be kept in a sealed cover. The court keeps the case pending before it and posts the matter for hearing in the week commencing from January 6, 2025.