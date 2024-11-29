RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Priyanka, Rahul to address meeting in Wayanad tomorrow

November 29, 2024  18:17
File image
File image
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who took oath as the MP of Wayanad, will be holding a joint public meeting with her brother and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the hill constituency on November 30, party sources said on Friday. This will be her first visit as MP of the constituency. 

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha general elections held early this year. 

Holding up a copy of the Constitution, Priyanka took oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday to begin her journey as an elected representative of the people five years after she joined active politics. 

The joint public meeting will be held at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi assembly constituency in Kozhikode district by noon on Saturday, party sources said. 

Subsequently, receptions will be held for her at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad by 2.15 pm, 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm respectively, the sources added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC, HCs rejected 40 pleas against EVM: Govt in LS
LIVE! SC, HCs rejected 40 pleas against EVM: Govt in LS

GDP growth slows to 2-year low of 5.4% in Q2
GDP growth slows to 2-year low of 5.4% in Q2

India's economic growth slowed to near two-year low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal due to poor performance of manufacturing and mining sectors, but the country continued to remain the fastest-growing large...

SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque
SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Sambhal trial court to temporarily halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in...

CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise
CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model...

Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...
Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...

If Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, then some other leader from our party will get it. He (Shinde) will take a call on this by evening, said Shirsat, who retained his Aurangabad assembly West seat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances