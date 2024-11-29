RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Porter working with Army injured in landmine blast in J-K's Poonch

November 29, 2024  19:21
A porter working with the Army was injured in a landmine blast in a forward area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said. 

The porter was engaged in some work in the forward area when a landmine exploded, resulting in injuries, they said. 

He was immediately shifted to an Army hospital. 

According to doctors, his left foot was damaged, but he is out of danger, the officials said. 

The porter has been identified as Mohd Qasim, a resident of Noonabandi. -- PTI
