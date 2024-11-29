Porter working with Army injured in landmine blast in J-K's Poonch





The porter was engaged in some work in the forward area when a landmine exploded, resulting in injuries, they said.





He was immediately shifted to an Army hospital.





According to doctors, his left foot was damaged, but he is out of danger, the officials said.





The porter has been identified as Mohd Qasim, a resident of Noonabandi. -- PTI

