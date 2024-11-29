RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

NSG deployed in Jammu anti-terror ops

November 29, 2024  19:08
File image
File image
Additional director general of police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain on Friday said the deployment of National Security Guard has been done in Jammu to assist the security forces. 

The ADGP said massive search operations are underway in the Jammu region to dismantle the terror ecosystem and networks. 

"We are receiving support from specialised forces. The deployment of the NSG has taken place. We are ready to face any eventuality," Jain said while responding to a question about the deployment of the NSG in Jammu in light of the threat perception. 

A special unit of the NSG, the country's premier counter-terrorism force, has been stationed in Jammu following a recent spike in terror attacks in the region. 

The counter-terrorism unit has been deployed in the city under instructions from the ministry of home affairs. 

The ADGP said massive search operations are going on in all the districts of the Jammu region to crack down on the terror ecosystem and networks to eliminate their presence. 

"We have conducted searches across all districts of the Jammu division against the support base of overground workers following the registration of cases. A large number of people have been questioned and searches will continue against terrorists and their supporters," he said. 

The ADGP further said efforts are being made to stamp out terrorist infrastructure. 

"We have searched over 50 locations in various districts. 
Cracking down on terrorist operatives and their infrastructure remains a priority," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NSG deployed in Jammu anti-terror ops
LIVE! NSG deployed in Jammu anti-terror ops

CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise
CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model...

'Ladka bhau' post...: Shinde drops hints on Maha CM
'Ladka bhau' post...: Shinde drops hints on Maha CM

Shinde said he had "good and positive" discussions with Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

Biren Singh seeks Army help to trace missing man
Biren Singh seeks Army help to trace missing man

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked the army to take steps to trace a 56-year-old man who has been missing since November 25 from Kangpokpi district. Laishram Kamalbabu Singh went missing from the 57th Mountain Division campus...

ED raids Shilpa Shetty's husband in porn films case
ED raids Shilpa Shetty's husband in porn films case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, and some others as part of a money laundering case linked to alleged distribution of pornographic content....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances