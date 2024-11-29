Mumbaikars sit up! Mega train projects announced





Fadnavis writes: "300 new local trains for Mumbai, mega rail terminal in Vasai! Thank you Hon. Prime Minister Modi and Ashwini Vaishnav! Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnavji for taking important decisions in the interest of people and development by approving three major railway projects towards a prosperous and developed Maharashtra.





-- New corridor to connect Purvanchal to Mumbai to boost port connectivity.

-- Decision to increase capacity of terminals at Parel, LTT, Kalyan, and Panvel in Central Railway.

-- Railways decide to increase capacity of Mumbai Central, Bandra terminals.

-- New terminal at Jogeshwari and new mega rail terminal at Vasai.

-- 300 additional trains to be added to the number of Mumbai local trains





These projects will not only make the journey of millions of Mumbaikars comfortable and smooth, but will also boost connectivity, business and traffic in the MMR region."

Devendra Fadnavis shares this post on X, an announcement that should please harried Mumbaikars.