Maha's Tulja Bhavani temple to go under repair; work orders of Rs 58 cr issued

November 29, 2024  19:46
File image
The famous Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district will undergo repairs and conservation work, during which unauthorised constructions on the premises will be pulled down, an official has said. 

The famous 12th century temple dedicated to Goddess Tulja Bhavani is located at Tuljapur and draws a large number of devotees from across the state and outside. 

This protected monument is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India. 

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Dharashiv district collector Sachin Ombase said, "The temple will undergo repairing and conservation work in two phases. Work orders of Rs 58 crore have been issued." 

"Some structures, constructed on the temple premises without permission, will be demolished. Two agencies have been appointed to carry out the work. The main stone structure will be brought to its original form and the problem of seepage will be fixed," he said. 

As per the official document, the office of the temple trust, a police chowki, changing room, newly-constructed temples, store room and sheds will be removed from the premises. 

Similarly, sheds raised for aarti, a guard room, among other constructions, will also be razed. 

But the Goumukh Tirth Datta temple, Matangi temple, Raje Shahaji entry gate, Nimbalkar Dwar, Martand Rishi temple and nearly 10 other temples on the premises of the main temple will undergo conservation and repair work, it said. 

It will take 18 to 24 months to complete the repair work, it added. 

The remaining temples on the premises will be repaired and stone flooring will be laid there. 

A ramp and a lift will also be installed for differently-abled and elderly devotees visiting the temple, it added. -- PTI
