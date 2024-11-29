RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maharashtra assembly to have 78 first-time MLAs

November 29, 2024  10:37
Will Devendra Fadnavis be the next CM?
Will Devendra Fadnavis be the next CM?
Seventy-eight first-time poll winners will enter the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, comprising about 27 per cent of its strength. Of these, 33 are from the BJP, 14 from the Shiv Sena and eight from the NCP. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 10 newcomers, six such MLA-elects are from the Congress and four from the NCP (SP). 

 There are two first-time assembly poll winners from smaller parties, while an independent candidate will also make his debut in the House. First-timers bagged nine of Mumbai's 36 seats this time. 

 These include Sena (UBT) candidates Mahesh Sawant, who defeated MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray and sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar in Mahim, and Varun Desai, who trounced Zeeshan Siddique of NCP in Vandre East. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Does BJP want Shinde to be Maha deputy CM?
LIVE! Does BJP want Shinde to be Maha deputy CM?

'Ladka bhau' post...: Shinde drops hints on Maha CM
'Ladka bhau' post...: Shinde drops hints on Maha CM

Shinde said he had "good and positive" discussions with Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play

The meeting in New Delhi etc is just the BJP being nice to the man who helped it realise its dream by stabbing Uddhav in the back, notes Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?
What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, is set to form the new government in the state. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit...

Consular staff in Canada remain under surveillance
Consular staff in Canada remain under surveillance

The Indian government has lodged a strong protest with Canada after consular officials at the Indian consulate in Vancouver were informed they were under audio and video surveillance and that their private communications had been...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances