Maharashtra assembly to have 78 first-time MLAs





There are two first-time assembly poll winners from smaller parties, while an independent candidate will also make his debut in the House. First-timers bagged nine of Mumbai's 36 seats this time.





These include Sena (UBT) candidates Mahesh Sawant, who defeated MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray and sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar in Mahim, and Varun Desai, who trounced Zeeshan Siddique of NCP in Vandre East. -- PTI

Seventy-eight first-time poll winners will enter the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, comprising about 27 per cent of its strength. Of these, 33 are from the BJP, 14 from the Shiv Sena and eight from the NCP. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 10 newcomers, six such MLA-elects are from the Congress and four from the NCP (SP).