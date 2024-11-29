RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Maharashtra: 8 dead, 30 injured after state transport bus overturns in Gondia

November 29, 2024  15:59
At least eight people died after a Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in the Gondia district on Friday afternoon. 

 The bus was on its way from Nagpur to Gondia. "A State transport bus met with an accident in Gondia district. The bus was en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road and overturned on the side of the road. Eight people have died and around 30 people are injured," said the police. 

 The official further said that the injured have been shifted to the Gondia District Hospital, adding that the death toll is expected to increase. -- ANI
