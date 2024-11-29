ISKCON protests jailing of Chinmoy Das in B'desh





Disciples chanted kirtans and held placards in support of Das, while ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das highlighted the worsening situation for religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.





Bangladesh's minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5. Das was arrested in a sedition case.





He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. PTI

