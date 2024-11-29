RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Imphal Valley schools, colleges to reopen tomorrow

November 29, 2024  00:21
File image
File image
The Manipur government on Thursday announced that classes in schools and colleges in Imphal Valley districts and Jiribam would resume from November 29 after a hiatus of 13 days. 

Educational institutes in these districts have remained closed since November 16 after the dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam respectively. 

An order issued by the directorate of education -- schools said, "Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state, government, government aided, private and central schools from November 29." 

The government educational institutions or government-aided colleges under the higher and technical education department, including state universities, will resume classes with effect from Friday, a separate order said. 

Violence escalated in Manipur after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. 

Bodies of those six were later found. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

