RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Hum Bharat ke Log: A new series on extraordinary people begins

November 29, 2024  12:44
image
At 13, he left Bihar to work in a saw-mill in Bhutan. He learnt the craft of making sofas, and some of the pieces he made found a place in the royal palace. He returned home after spending 35 years in the Himalayan kingdom, and has continued making sofas, restoring old furniture and creating wire-gutting chairs, all that has become a dying art now.

On the 29th anniversary of its founding, Rediff.com begins a special series Hum Bharat Ke Log on the extraordinary people who make Bharat.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Ajit, Shinde will have to take orders from Delhi'
LIVE! 'Ajit, Shinde will have to take orders from Delhi'

Sambhal court asks for mosque survey report in 10 days
Sambhal court asks for mosque survey report in 10 days

A court in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has directed the court-appointed commissioner to submit a survey report on the Jama Masjid mosque within 10 days. The survey was ordered following claims that a temple stood on the site. The court set...

Vokkaliga seer booked for 'disenfranchise Muslims' call
Vokkaliga seer booked for 'disenfranchise Muslims' call

An First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for his remarks on voting power to Muslims. The seer made the controversial statement during a...

'Election With EVM Is Not Fair Unless...'
'Election With EVM Is Not Fair Unless...'

'We accept EVMs cannot be hacked because it is not connected, but can they be manipulated?''Are you allowing us to check if EVMs can be manipulated?'

Pune cricketer dies of heart attack on field
Pune cricketer dies of heart attack on field

'He was in good physical condition. In fact, he was an allrounder who loved the game. We're all still in shock.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances