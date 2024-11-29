Hum Bharat ke Log: A new series on extraordinary people begins





On the 29th anniversary of its founding, Rediff.com begins a special series Hum Bharat Ke Log on the extraordinary people who make Bharat.





At 13, he left Bihar to work in a saw-mill in Bhutan. He learnt the craft of making sofas, and some of the pieces he made found a place in the royal palace. He returned home after spending 35 years in the Himalayan kingdom, and has continued making sofas, restoring old furniture and creating wire-gutting chairs, all that has become a dying art now.