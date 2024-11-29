Hindus are being killed: British MP slams B'desh





Addressing the parliament on Thursday, Blackman showed his concern by the attempt of a High Court in Bangladesh to ban ISKCON from the country.





In a post on X, he attached a video of himself speaking in the parliament and said, "Today, I condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and the imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das. I am also concerned by the attempt in their High Court to rule that ISKCON should be banned from the country. Freedom of religion must be preserved globally."





He said that Hindus in Bangladesh are now subject to death, with their spiritual leader being arrested and their houses being burnt. He added that the UK has a responsibility to look into the matter because they had enabled Bangladesh's independence.





"Now, right now, Mr Speaker, the International Society of Krishna Consciousness, who run Bhaktaventa Manor in Elstree, the largest Hindu temple in this country, in Bangladesh, their spiritual leader is under arrest. Hindus across Bangladesh are being subject literally to death by their houses being burnt, their temples are being burnt.





"And there was an attempt today in the Bangladesh High Court to rule that ISKCON should be banned from the country. This is a direct attack on Hindus. Now this is a threat from India now to take action. We have a responsibility because we enabled Bangladesh to be free and independent," he said. -- ANI

Bob Blackman, a Conservative Member of Parliament for Harrow East in the United Kingdom condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.