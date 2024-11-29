RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


ED raids Shilpa Shetty's husband's home, office

November 29, 2024  11:20
ED raids premises of Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, in money laundering case linked to pornographic material distribution. The raids were conducted at Kundra's home and office.

Kundra was arrested in June 2021 on charges of allegedly producing 'pornographic' films and his arrest was registered later. He is currently on bail since September 2021, after spending two months in jail. According to the Mumbai Police, Raj was the key conspirator in this case
