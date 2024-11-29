RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Does BJP want Shinde to be Maha deputy CM?

November 29, 2024  10:09
The meeting yesterday
The meeting yesterday
Mahayuti leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar met with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last night. According to reports, the BJP may make Fadnavis the CM to 'right the wrongs' done to him when he was forced to play second fiddle to Shinde to keep the alliance afloat. 

According to a report in the Times of India, the BJP wants Shinde to be deputy CM in an effort to project a sense of unity. 

Leaders of the alliance said a new government could be in place in Maharashtra latest by December 2.

The meeting between Fadnavis, Shah, Nadda, Pawar and Shinde lasted over one hour.
 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Does BJP want Shinde to be Maha deputy CM?
LIVE! Does BJP want Shinde to be Maha deputy CM?

'Ladka bhau' post...: Shinde drops hints on Maha CM
'Ladka bhau' post...: Shinde drops hints on Maha CM

Shinde said he had "good and positive" discussions with Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play

The meeting in New Delhi etc is just the BJP being nice to the man who helped it realise its dream by stabbing Uddhav in the back, notes Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?
What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, is set to form the new government in the state. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit...

Consular staff in Canada remain under surveillance
Consular staff in Canada remain under surveillance

The Indian government has lodged a strong protest with Canada after consular officials at the Indian consulate in Vancouver were informed they were under audio and video surveillance and that their private communications had been...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances