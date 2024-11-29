RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Court summons Telangana minister in defamation case filed by actor Nagarjuna

November 29, 2024  01:06
Actor Nagarjuna
Actor Nagarjuna
A local court on Thursday summoned Telangana Minister Konda Surekha to appear before it on December 12 over a criminal defamation complaint filed by actor Nagarjuna. 

The actor accused the minister of making defamatory statements against him and his family. 

The special judicial first class magistrate for excise cases in Hyderabad issued summons to Surekha under section 356 (defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

Surekha, minister of forest, stirred up a controversy in October this year with her allegedly defamatory comments. 

She withdrew her remarks after they triggered strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry. 

Nagarjuna had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Surekha as her comments involved his son Naga Chaitanya. 

The court had earlier recorded the statement of Nagarjuna and others. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Imphal Valley schools, colleges to reopen tomorrow
LIVE! Imphal Valley schools, colleges to reopen tomorrow

Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar meet Shah over Maha pact
Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar meet Shah over Maha pact

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, is set to form the new government in the state. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit...

Security tightened in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers
Security tightened in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, remains on high alert following violence that erupted on November 24 over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Police have deployed heavy security ahead of Friday prayers and a court hearing on the...

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

Man hurt in blast near Delhi multiplex, 2nd since Oct
Man hurt in blast near Delhi multiplex, 2nd since Oct

A low-intensity blast occurred near a multiplex in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, injuring one person and sparking panic. The explosion took place near a park in the same area where a previous blast occurred in October. Delhi Chief...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances