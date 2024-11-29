Congress says no tie-up with AAP in Delhi polls





After attending the Congress Working Committee meeting on Friday in New Delhi, Yadav spoke to ANI on the party's CM face for the Delhi polls and possibilities of an alliance.





"We never announce beforehand. We will contest all 70 seats. Our leader is elected after we win. Same procedure will be adopted in Delhi.There is no alliance."





Yadav, who led the Fourth Phase of the Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra today, said that people are "very unhappy" with the "misgovernance" of the AAP and the BJP.





He said, "Senior citizens are not getting old age pensions. Poor is not getting ration card. Roads are damaged. Pollution has gone beyond control. Youth are unemployed. Women are dejected due to inflation. AAP has opened Mohalla Clinics just for show. This is the Kejriwal model."





Meanwhile, the Congress has appointed party leader Priyavrat Singh as "war room" chairman for the Delhi polls.





The appointment was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. -- ANI

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year, state Congress chief Devender Yadav said on Friday that the party will contest on all 70 seats and there would be no alliance.