RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Champions Trophy: Will India travel to Pak?

November 29, 2024  17:19
image
It is "unlikely" that the Indian Cricket team will travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year due to 'security concerns' there, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

 Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, comprising white-ball matches. 

After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and Asia Cups. 

 MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal cited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement which stated that because of the "security concerns" in Pakistan, it is unlikely that the Indian team will cross the border to play the marquee event in Pakistan. 

 "The BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there, and therefore, it is unlikely that the team will be going there," Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing today. India has firmly held its stance of not travelling to Pakistan. 

The BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has consistently emphasised that the board will strictly adhere to the directives issued by the Indian government. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC, HCs rejected 40 pleas against EVM: Govt in LS
LIVE! SC, HCs rejected 40 pleas against EVM: Govt in LS

GDP growth slows to 2-year low of 5.4% in Q2
GDP growth slows to 2-year low of 5.4% in Q2

India's economic growth slowed to near two-year low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September quarter of this fiscal due to poor performance of manufacturing and mining sectors, but the country continued to remain the fastest-growing large...

SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque
SC stays court proceedings, survey of Sambhal mosque

The Supreme Court on Friday directed a Sambhal trial court to temporarily halt proceedings in the case over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid and its survey at Chandausi while directing the UP government to maintain peace and harmony in...

CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise
CT 2025: Tensions rise as Pak refuses to compromise

The emergency meeting of the International Cricket Council's executive board could not achieve a consensus on the much-awaited Champions Trophy schedule and will reconvene on Saturday after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model...

Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...
Will Shinde accept Union Cabinet post? His MLA says...

If Shinde does not accept the deputy CM's post, then some other leader from our party will get it. He (Shinde) will take a call on this by evening, said Shirsat, who retained his Aurangabad assembly West seat.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances