Brrr! Mumbai shivers at 16.5 degrees C; coldest Nov day in 8 yrs

November 29, 2024  20:18
File image
File image
Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, its lowest in November in the last eight years, the India meteorological department said on Friday. 

This temperature was recorded by the Santacruz observatory from Thursday night till Friday morning. 

Before this, this weather station had recorded the minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius on November 11, 2016, said Sushma Nair, scientist at the IMD Mumbai. 

The Santacruz observatory records weather parameters for Mumbai's suburbs. 

The Colaba observatory in the metropolis, which records weather parameters for the island city, registered a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius during the same period. 

Nair said there is no cold wave alert for Maharashtra from November 30 to December 3, and temperature is set to rise. -- PTI
