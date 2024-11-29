RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Birsa Munda's great-grandson, injured in road accident, dies

November 29, 2024  09:24
Representational image
Tribal icon Birsa Munda's great-grandson Mangal Munda, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi after being injured in a road accident, died of "cardiovascular failure" on Friday, an official of the health facility said. He was 45. 

Mangal Munda breathed his last at 12.30 am at the state's apex health facility -- Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. 

Munda sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25. 

"Birsa Munda's kin Mangal Munda died of cardiovascular failure around 12.30 am. He was on a ventilator after being critically injured. We tried our best to save him but failed," RIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Hiren Birua told PTI. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and the Jharkhand Chief Minister's office were in touch with the RIMS authorities in connection with Munda's treatment.
