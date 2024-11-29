B'desh situation not media exaggeration: MEA

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration.





"The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric. Increasing incidents of violence and provocation cannot be dismissed merely as media exaggerations. We call upon Bangladesh to take steps for the protection of minorities.





"We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. As far as the arrest of Chinmoy Das is concerned, we have made our statement on that.





"Cases against individuals and legal processes are underway. We hope and expect that these processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner ensuring full respect for these individuals and all those who are concerned.





"We made opposition very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. We have raised this matter with Bangladesh that they must take responsibility for protecting the minorities and safeguarding their interests, safeguarding, and providing for their safety and security."

India's statement on the situation in Bangladesh and the arrest of an ISKCON seer.