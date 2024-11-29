RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 terror associates held in J-K's Doda, Udhampur

November 29, 2024  00:43
File image
File image
The police on Thursday arrested two terror associates allegedly conspiring to execute subversive activities in Doda and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

A police team arrested a hardcore terror associate named Firdous Ahmed Wani from the Dandi area in Doda district's Bhaderwah belt based on credible intelligence, they said. 

The accused was reportedly in contact with terrorist handlers across the border through various social media platforms. 

He was actively working to revive militancy in Doda by establishing a foothold for anti-national elements in the area, officials said. 

A thorough search of the suspect and his residence led to the recovery of incriminating materials and documents, which have been seized for further investigation, they added. 

The accused was allegedly conspiring to execute subversive activities in and around Doda in collaboration with active terrorists and handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, the police said. 

In another operation, the police arrested a hardcore terror associate under the stringent Public Safety Act in Udhampur, officials said. 

The accused has been identified as Abdul Satar from Ponara Soni, who was involved in multiple terror cases, working as an active guide and facilitator for terrorist organisations until his arrest, they added. 

Several FIRs were registered against him at the Basantgarh police station, police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Imphal Valley schools, colleges to reopen tomorrow
LIVE! Imphal Valley schools, colleges to reopen tomorrow

Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar meet Shah over Maha pact
Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar meet Shah over Maha pact

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, is set to form the new government in the state. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit...

Security tightened in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers
Security tightened in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, remains on high alert following violence that erupted on November 24 over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Police have deployed heavy security ahead of Friday prayers and a court hearing on the...

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

Man hurt in blast near Delhi multiplex, 2nd since Oct
Man hurt in blast near Delhi multiplex, 2nd since Oct

A low-intensity blast occurred near a multiplex in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, injuring one person and sparking panic. The explosion took place near a park in the same area where a previous blast occurred in October. Delhi Chief...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances