RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

16-year-old girl raped in moving ambulance in MP

November 29, 2024  08:57
image
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a moving ambulance in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh, police have said.

The alleged crime in the ambulance being operated under '108' emergency service took place on November 22 and two of the four accused in the case, including the driver, have been arrested, they said.

The girl, accompanied by her sister and brother-in-law, was travelling in the ambulance (none of them was a patient), said Deputy Inspector General (Rewa Range) Saket Pandey on Thursday.

Besides the trio, the driver and his associate were inside the patient transport vehicle, he said.

Pandey told PTI that the minor along with her sister and brother-in-law, both later charged with aiding the crime, set off for their destination in the ambulance whose driver was known to them.

En route, the girl's sister and her brother-in-law got down from the vehicle on the pretext of fetching water. Instead of waiting for the couple, the ambulance driver sped away, said the officer.

Later, the driver's associate travelling with him, Rajesh Kewat, raped her in the moving ambulance at Sunsan village on November 22, he added.

After keeping the girl hostage for the whole night, the two accused dumped her on the roadside the next morning, the DIG said.

On reaching home, the survivor narrated the ordeal to her mother, who for two days did not approach police, fearing the incident would tarnish the family's image in society, according to the IPS officer.

The teenager and her mother finally approached the police on November 25 following which a case was registered against four people (aged 25 to 30 years), including Kewat, on their complaint, Pandey said.

He said the ambulance driver Virendra Chaturvedi and Kewat, the alleged rapist, were arrested on Wednesday.

A hunt has been launched to apprehend the girl's sister and brother-in-law, who have been charged with abetting the crime, said the IPS officer.

All the accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 16-year-old girl raped in moving ambulance in MP
LIVE! 16-year-old girl raped in moving ambulance in MP

Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play

The meeting in New Delhi etc is just the BJP being nice to the man who helped it realise its dream by stabbing Uddhav in the back, notes Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?
What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a landslide victory in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, is set to form the new government in the state. Outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit...

Cracks in MVA: Uddhav leader blames Cong for poll rout
Cracks in MVA: Uddhav leader blames Cong for poll rout

Fissures emerged within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra following their defeat in the state assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve blamed the Congress's overconfidence, claiming they were already...

Security tightened in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers
Security tightened in Sambhal ahead of Friday prayers

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, remains on high alert following violence that erupted on November 24 over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Police have deployed heavy security ahead of Friday prayers and a court hearing on the...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances