15-member SP delegation to visit Sambhal tomorrow, Cong team on Monday





SP state president Shyam Lal Pal said that on the instructions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, a party delegation will go to Sambhal on Saturday.





After taking detailed information about the violence that took place there, will submit the report to the party chief, he said.





Congress state president Ajay Rai told PTI that a Congress delegation will go there on December 2.





The situation in Sambhal has been tense since the first survey of the city's Jama Masjid was conducted on November 19 on the orders of a local court.





The petitioner has claimed that Jama Masjid stands on a previous Harihar temple.





Violence erupted on November 24 as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson.





Four people died and scores of others, including policemen, were injured in the violence.





The police have denied firing at the protesters opposing the survey.





A note by SP state chief Pal shared on 'X' said that the delegation includes Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav, SP state president Shyamlal Pal, MPs Ziaur Rahman Barq, Harendra Malik, Ruchi Veera, Iqra Hasan and Neeraj Maurya.





Ziaur Rahman Barq, who would be part of the delegation, has been booked in connection with the November 24 violence for allegedly committing "provocative acts". -- PTI

A 15-member delegation of Samajwadi Party will go to UP's Sambhal on Saturday to gather information about the violence that broke out after a survey in the Shahi Jama Masjid complex, the party said on Friday.