11 killed, 23 injured as state transport bus overturns in Maharashtra's Gondia





The bus, operated under the service name 'Shiv Shahi', was carrying 36 passengers and heading to Gondia district from Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra when it flipped over at Davva village under Sadak Arjuni taluka after its driver applied brakes to avoid hitting a two-wheeler that suddenly came in the front, a senior police official said.





"Eleven passengers were killed and 23 others injured in the accident which took place at around 12.30 pm," he said.





The injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.





The deceased included a 32-year-old woman police personnel, identified as Smita Suryavanshi from Morgaon in Gondia, the police said.





Of the 11 deceased passengers, nine have been identified so far, while the identity of two others in their 50s is yet to be ascertained, he said. -- PTI

