Woman held for making threat call to PM

November 28, 2024  13:09
image
A 34-year-old mentally unstable woman has been detained for allegedly making a call to Mumbai Police threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Thursday. 

 The city police control room received the threat call on Wednesday, an official said. The call was traced to Amboli in the western suburbs and a case was subsequently registered. 

 A Mumbai Police team tracked the woman caller and took her into custody for questioning, the official said. After an investigation, the woman was found to be mentally unstable and the call was classified as a 'prank', he said. The woman did not have any previous criminal record, the official said. Further probe was on, he said. PTI
