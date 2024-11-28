Will Sena (UBT) leave MVA? Raut says...





"Not leaving MVA. We are discussing. Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently. These are just rumours. We fought in an MVA alliance in Lok Sabha and it was a big thing to win such a huge number," Sanjay Raut said, addressing a press conference in the national capital.





When asked if Shiv Sena will contest alone or as part of MVA in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Sanjay Raut said that the MVA leaders are "capable" of making decisions regarding the BMC elections.





"Why are you guys worried? Just now the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections' results have come...we will see, we know what to do. MVA leaders are capable of making decisions regarding the BMC polls," he added.





As the Mahayuti alliance grapples with a challenge over the Chief Minister's post following its landslide victory in the assembly polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that even after seven days, Mahayuti is unable to give a CM to Maharashtra.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a humiliating defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that karyakartas of the party felt the party should have fought independently in the assembly polls but added the caveat that the UBT Sena was not going to leave the MVA.