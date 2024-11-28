What issues will MP Priyanka raise in LS? She says...





"The priority will be to raise important issues concerning the nation. There is nothing above the Constitution for us, and we will continue to fight for it," Priyanka Gandhi told ANI.





Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi expressed her happiness on Priyanka Gandhi taking oath in Parliament as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad following her win in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls and said that she is "happy and proud."





"We are all very happy and proud," Sonia Gandhi told ANI.





Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party has got new energy and new power in Parliament.





"We have got new energy and new power in Parliament. She understands things well and raises the issues of the public, especially those relating to women. This will benefit our party, the public, especially women of the country," Kharge said.





Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra entered the Lok Sabha, marking the beginning of her journey as a Member of Parliament. Gandhi was seen wearing a Kerala Kasavu saree. -- ANI

