RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Uddhav Sena leader blames Congress for poll rout

November 28, 2024  21:25
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar with Shiv Sena-UBT supremo Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole/File image
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar with Shiv Sena-UBT supremo Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole/File image
Fissures emerged in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi after the drubbing it received in the Maharashtra assembly polls, with Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Ambadas Danve on Thursday saying the Congress got over confident after the Lok Sabha elections. 

Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, also claimed some Congress leaders started deliberating on portfolios even before winning the polls, while "ten leaders were keen on becoming chief minister". 

Talking to reporters, Danve said had Uddhav Thackeray been the chief ministerial face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, 2-5 percent votes would have swung in its favour. 

Public opinion was in favour of Thackeray due to the work done by him as chief minister from 2019 to 2022, Danve asserted. 

"The Congress got over confident after the Lok Sabha polls. The situation was favourable for the Congress in Jammu Kashmir, Maharashtra and Haryana. In Jharkhand, the JMM did a lot on its own strength," Danve said. 

In polls held after the Lok Sabha results, the Congress lost in Maharashtra and Haryana. 

"Congress leaders were deliberating on portfolios even before winning the polls and this is a fact. Ten leaders were keen on becoming the CM," said Danve. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uddhav Sena leader blames Congress for poll rout
LIVE! Uddhav Sena leader blames Congress for poll rout

Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...
Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...

'Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently'

75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud

The victim, who had a keen interest in stock market investments, was lured by fraudsters with promises of hefty returns on investments in stocks.

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

BJP can win many seats in minority areas if...: Sarma
BJP can win many seats in minority areas if...: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma believes that the BJP could win more seats in the state by aggressively campaigning in minority-dominated areas. He attributed the party's recent success in the bypolls to its beneficiary schemes,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances