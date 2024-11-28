Uddhav Sena leader blames Congress for poll rout





Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, also claimed some Congress leaders started deliberating on portfolios even before winning the polls, while "ten leaders were keen on becoming chief minister".





Talking to reporters, Danve said had Uddhav Thackeray been the chief ministerial face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, 2-5 percent votes would have swung in its favour.





Public opinion was in favour of Thackeray due to the work done by him as chief minister from 2019 to 2022, Danve asserted.





"The Congress got over confident after the Lok Sabha polls. The situation was favourable for the Congress in Jammu Kashmir, Maharashtra and Haryana. In Jharkhand, the JMM did a lot on its own strength," Danve said.





In polls held after the Lok Sabha results, the Congress lost in Maharashtra and Haryana.





"Congress leaders were deliberating on portfolios even before winning the polls and this is a fact. Ten leaders were keen on becoming the CM," said Danve. -- PTI

