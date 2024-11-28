RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai retiree duped of whopping Rs 11 cr!
LIVE! Mumbai retiree duped of whopping Rs 11 cr!

'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh
'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh

This comes amid the row over the arrest of former priest of ISKCON Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges, which led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.

Many Trump 2.0 appointees get bomb, swatting threats
Many Trump 2.0 appointees get bomb, swatting threats

Law enforcement agencies have taken action against those threats.

Anālakṣhya, India's Defence Game Changer
Anālakṣhya, India's Defence Game Changer

IIT Kanpur has announced a breakthrough in stealth technology, which would make tanks and fighter aircraft invisible, or near-invisible to enemy radar.

Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's 14th CM today
Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's 14th CM today

This will be the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as chief minister. Soren retained the Barhait seat, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recent assembly polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances