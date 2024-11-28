Threw their ideology away: Sena leader on UBT Sena





Speaking to ANI on Thursday, she said that Mahayuti was here to stay and to work in the interest of the people of the state. The Shiv Sena leader further questioned the existence of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after the Mahayuti alliance consisting of her party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) swept the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. She said it doesn't make a difference if Uddhav Thackeray leaves MVA.





"What is left of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is the question. Whether you leave or don't leave, it doesn't make a difference. Do understand this Tsunami and the mandate that has come to the Mahayuti is based on good governance. Not just pushing false narratives and blabbering on television, which seems to be the narrative of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Mahayuti is here to stay and to work in the interest of the people of Maharashtra. For all those who lost their ideology and threw it away for power, the public has given a befitting answer to them," Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC told ANI.





The Shiv Sena leader expressed the desire of the party workers for Eknath Shinde to return as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and said that he should have been "the natural choice." -- ANI

