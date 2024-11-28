Special tribute concert for SPB to be held in Bengaluru on Dec 8





"Not only this will be a tribute to my appa, but we will also use the proceeds to build his memorial in Chennai," said Charan at a press meet announcing the concert.





The memorial, designed by architect Vinu Daniel, is already being constructed in their farmland in Thamaraipakkam in Thiruvallur district, near Chennai, he added.





They chose to hold the concert in Bengaluru because the Kannada singers were interested to contribute towards the memorial of SPB, said Charan.





"Also, in Chennai, we have a SPB tribute concert almost every week. I participate in most of them. So, a special concert in Chennai will not have the same pull as it would have in Bengaluru," admitted Charan.





He also assured that the concert will feature popular Kannada songs originally sung by SPB and apart from him, the songs will be performed by celebrated playback singers Rajesh Krishnan and Vijay Prakash.





Later, speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the press meet, Charan said the memorial is going to be constructed entirely out of nearly 12,000 waste tyres. -- PTI

