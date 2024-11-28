RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shiv Sena holds anti-Bangladesh protests in Jammu, urges PM to ensure safety of Hindus

November 28, 2024  17:47
File image
File image
The Shiv Sena on Thursday staged protests in Jammu against violent attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh, and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure the safety of minorities in the neighboring country. 

Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Manish Sahani, along with several sadhus, led scores of workers in protesting the barbaric acts against Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. 

The protesters raised slogans against Bangladesh and burned an effigy of the country as well as its flag. 

Sahani urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union ministry of home affairs to grant permission to Shiv Sena members and religious leaders for visiting Bangladesh and supporting Hindus targeted by fundamentalists. 

Expressing concern over the rising attacks, Sahani said, "There has been violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Their temples have been attacked for two days, leaving over 50 Hindus injured."   

"We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene to ensure the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country," he said. 

He emphasised the need to raise this issue at the international level, particularly in the Human Rights Commission. Sahani alleged that fundamentalists are continuously targeting Hindus and their religious places in Bangladesh, pointing out that even the ISKCON temple was not spared. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'ISKCON Bangladesh targeted for uniting Hindus'
LIVE! 'ISKCON Bangladesh targeted for uniting Hindus'

Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...
Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...

'Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently'

Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 4th time
Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 4th time

JMM leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony in Ranchi, amid the presence of a galaxy of INDIA bloc leaders. This is Soren's fourth stint as chief minister. The JMM-led alliance won a...

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

Dance between dragon and elephant: China
Dance between dragon and elephant: China

China's Defence Ministry says the militaries of China and India are making "great progress" in implementing the disengagement agreement to end over four-year-long standoff in eastern Ladakh. Spokesman Sr Col Wu Qian said Defence Minister...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances