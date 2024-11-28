Shiv Sena holds anti-Bangladesh protests in Jammu, urges PM to ensure safety of Hindus





Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Manish Sahani, along with several sadhus, led scores of workers in protesting the barbaric acts against Hindus and temples in Bangladesh.





The protesters raised slogans against Bangladesh and burned an effigy of the country as well as its flag.





Sahani urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union ministry of home affairs to grant permission to Shiv Sena members and religious leaders for visiting Bangladesh and supporting Hindus targeted by fundamentalists.





Expressing concern over the rising attacks, Sahani said, "There has been violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Their temples have been attacked for two days, leaving over 50 Hindus injured."





"We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene to ensure the safety of Hindus in the neighbouring country," he said.





He emphasised the need to raise this issue at the international level, particularly in the Human Rights Commission. Sahani alleged that fundamentalists are continuously targeting Hindus and their religious places in Bangladesh, pointing out that even the ISKCON temple was not spared. -- PTI

