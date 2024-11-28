'Shinde should have been natural choice for CM'





"The strike rate of all three parties has been so stupendous that every party will want its leader to become the Chief Minister. But we feel that the way Eknath Shinde has worked on the ground, without any allegation and for the common man and led us to victory, he should have been the natural choice," she told ANI.





She also said that Shinde has "shown dignity" by saying that he is ready to accept any decision taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party.





"He has also shown dignity by saying that it is the high command that will decide who should be given the leadership...Mahayuti is here to stay and to work in the interest of the people of Maharashtra," she added.





Further criticising the Maha Vikas Agadhi, she said that while the Mahayuti alliance will remain intact, the people who lost their ideology have been given a befitting answer to them in the recent elections.





"For all those who lost their ideology and threw it away for power, the public has given a befitting answer to them," Shaina NC said. -- ANI

