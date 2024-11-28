RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Shinde should have been natural choice for CM'

November 28, 2024  11:38
image
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday said that looking at the work done by caretaker-Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his tenure, he should have been the "natural choice" for leading the state government once again.

"The strike rate of all three parties has been so stupendous that every party will want its leader to become the Chief Minister. But we feel that the way Eknath Shinde has worked on the ground, without any allegation and for the common man and led us to victory, he should have been the natural choice," she told ANI.

She also said that Shinde has "shown dignity" by saying that he is ready to accept any decision taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"He has also shown dignity by saying that it is the high command that will decide who should be given the leadership...Mahayuti is here to stay and to work in the interest of the people of Maharashtra," she added.

Further criticising the Maha Vikas Agadhi, she said that while the Mahayuti alliance will remain intact, the people who lost their ideology have been given a befitting answer to them in the recent elections.

"For all those who lost their ideology and threw it away for power, the public has given a befitting answer to them," Shaina NC said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Priyanka takes oath as MP; her kids, husband watch
LIVE! Priyanka takes oath as MP; her kids, husband watch

ED team probing cyber fraud attacked in Delhi
ED team probing cyber fraud attacked in Delhi

An Enforcement Directorate team undertaking searches in a cyber fraud linked money laundering case was allegedly attacked in New Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

What Modi Can Learn From Trump's DOGE
What Modi Can Learn From Trump's DOGE

'Our politicians solely depend on bureaucrats who are unaccountable and follow their own agenda.''Our politicians would dare not dream of establishing a DOGE,' argues Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (retd).

'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh
'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh

This comes amid the row over the arrest of former priest of ISKCON Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges, which led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.

2 cheetah cubs found dead at Kuno, cause unknown
2 cheetah cubs found dead at Kuno, cause unknown

Two cheetah cubs born to African cheetah Neerva were found dead and their mutilated carcasses were recovered at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. The carcasses of the two newborns will be cremated on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances