Shinde meets Amit Shah, Nadda in Delhi

November 28, 2024  22:08
Eknath Shinde
Outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday night met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, ahead of a meeting of the Mahayuti coalition to discuss the power-sharing pact in the state. 

Shinde, who arrived from Mumbai, drove straight to Shah's Krishna Menon Marg residence, where BJP president J P Nadda was already present. Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are expected to join them shortly. 

Shinde had told reporters that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
