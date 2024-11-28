Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar to meet Shah tonight





The meeting assumes significance amid reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership may be mulling over names of a few of its Maratha leaders, despite the perception that Fadnavis becoming the CM for a third time is a foregone conclusion, the sources said.





Caste dynamics have assumed a greater role in the choice of the CM as an overwhelming number of the 288 MLAs from all the parties are from the Maratha community.





Fadnavis is a Brahmin and first became the CM in 2014 and again for a brief while in 2019.





"If the writ of RSS prevails, the chances of Fadnavis becoming the CM are bright," the sources said.





Despite vociferous demands from Shiv Sena leaders that Shinde should have a go at another term at the top post, the caretaker CM on Wednesday made it clear that he has told PM Modi and Shah that he abide by the BJP's choice for the post.





A close aide of Shinde said on Thursday that the caretaker CM is unlikely to accept the post of deputy CM in the new dispensation.





Sanjay Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, however, said Shinde would be a part of the cabinet.





"He is unlikely to be a deputy chief minister. It does not befit a person who has already served as chief minister," Shirsat said.





The Shiv Sena led by Shinde will nominate another leader for the deputy CM's post, he added. -- PTI

