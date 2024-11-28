Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar meet Amit Shah





Fadnavis, a former chief minister under whose leadership the BJP crossed the 100-seat mark for the third consecutive time in the 288-member state assembly, is considered the frontrunner for the top executive post in Maharashtra.





NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said a decision on ministerial berths for the alliance partners -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- will be decided at the meeting with Shah on Thursday night.





Leaders of the alliance said a new government could be in place in Maharashtra latest by December 2. Shinde reached the national capital along with senior party leaders Uday Samant and Shambhuraj Desai.





Earlier, Fadnavis held a meeting with Ajit Pawar at the residence of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare.

Outgoing Chief Minister Shinde met Shah in Delhi separately ahead of the meeting of the Mahayuti coalition.





The Shiv Sena leader, who arrived from Mumbai, drove straight to Shah's Krishna Menon Marg residence, where BJP president J P Nadda was already present.





Shinde told reporters here that he would not be an obstacle in the government formation in the state and abide by the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.





This cleared the decks for the BJP to have its nominee as the next chief minister in Maharashtra. -- PTI

