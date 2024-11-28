Sheikh Hasina condemns arrest of Hindu leader, demands his release





Hasina, the Awami League president, also demanded punishment for those involved in the murder of a lawyer in Chattogram, saying that the "unconstitutional" government led by Muhammad Yunus has failed to provide security to common people, according to a statement in the Bengali language posted on the party's X account.





"A top leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately," Hasina said.





She said that a temple had been burnt in Chattogram, recalling that mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalised, looted and set on fire in the past.





"Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured," said Hasina, who was ousted on August 5 after a mass protest against her government.





Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday.





He was denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram's Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court in a sedition case on Tuesday.





A lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of the Hindu leader.





"Those involved in this murder should be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death were terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished," Hasina said. -- PTI

