Seer expresses regret over comments on denying voting power to Muslims

"My clear opinion regarding my yesterday's statement is, Muslims are also citizens of this country, they too have voting rights like others. I express my wholehearted regret if Muslim brothers are upset by my slip of tongue statement yesterday. I request not to develop this issue and to end it here," the seer said in a statement.





Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, the Swamiji, in the wake of Waqf properties row, on Tuesday said that a law should be brought in where Muslim community don't have the voting power.





"Everyone should think and see to it that the Waqf board itself is not there....as politicians do things for the sake of votes, a law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have the voting power....it should be certainly done. In Pakistan, they have done it, others don't have power to vote there. Similarly, even in India, if we ensure that they (Muslims) don't have a right to vote, then they will stay to themselves, and everyone can remain peacefully," he he had.





Addressing the protest meeting by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Bengaluru, he further said, someone taking away someone else's land is not "Dharma".





Reacting to the seer's comments, Home Minister G Parameshwara, earlier on Wednesday said, speaking contrary to the Constitution is not right, and no one should speak or go against it.





"Probably he (seer) has not properly seen the principles of the Constitution and the rights and opportunities provided in it for every community and religion. It is clear in the Constitution," he said.





Noting that Vokkaligas are religious tolerant and that he has seen all religions equally so far, the seer in the statement said, Muslims too visit and keep contact with his Math, and he too takes part in the community's marriages and other auspicious events.





"So there is no intolerance towards this (Muslim) community." -- PTI

