RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Schools in Manipur to reopen after 13-day hiatus

November 28, 2024  13:22
Manipur has been on the boil for over a year
Manipur has been on the boil for over a year
The Manipur government on Thursday announced that classes in schools and colleges in Imphal Valley districts and Jiribam would resume from November 28 after a hiatus of 13 days. 

 Educational institutes in these districts have remained closed since November 16 after the dead bodies of three women and three children in Jiribam were recovered from the Jiri and Barak rivers in Manipur and Assam respectively. 

 An order issued by the Directorate of Education- Schools said, "Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state, government, government aided, private and central schools from November 29." The government educational institutions or government-aided colleges under the Higher and Technical Education Department, including state universities, will resume classes with effect from Friday, a separate order said. 

 Violence escalated in Manipur after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. 

 Bodies of those six were later found. 

 Prohibitory orders have been in place till Thursday in the Imphal Valley districts and Jiribam, another official said. "It is not clear as of now whether curfew will be relaxed from Friday or will continue. No fresh order has been issued so far," he said. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Boyfriend harassed her: Family of dead AI pilot
LIVE! Boyfriend harassed her: Family of dead AI pilot

No Waqf bill in winter session as panel gets extension
No Waqf bill in winter session as panel gets extension

The parliamentary panel's meetings have become a virtual battleground between the opposition and the ruling party members, who have been vociferously debating the changes to the Waqf Bill proposed by the government.

Priyanka takes oath as LS MP; 3rd Gandhi in Parliament
Priyanka takes oath as LS MP; 3rd Gandhi in Parliament

The 52-year-old, who joins her mother Sonia and brother Rahul as an MP in what is a rare instance of three members of a family together in Parliament, took affirmation in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution soon after the...

'Maharashtra Is Not UP'
'Maharashtra Is Not UP'

'Young people say they know all this emphasis on Hindu-Muslim differences is politically motivated.''If you stop watching TV and turn off social media, you'll find the situation on the ground different.'

75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud

The victim, who had a keen interest in stock market investments, was lured by fraudsters with promises of hefty returns on investments in stocks.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances