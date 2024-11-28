RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Protest on demanding release of missing Manipur man

November 28, 2024  18:49
File image
File image
Hundreds of people continued their sit-in for the second consecutive day on Thursday in Manipur's Imphal West district, demanding that the authorities take steps to trace a 56-year-old man who has been missing since November 25.

The joint action committee, formed in response to the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, started the demonstration on Wednesday in Kanto Sabal area.

They demanded that the missing man be handed over to them within three days, the police said.

JAC convenor Ratankumar Singh said the committee will intensify its protest if the missing person is not handed over to them by November 29.

Kamalbabu had gone missing while en route to Leimakhong army camp on Monday, and an FIR has been lodged with the Sekmai police station over his disappearance.

Family members claimed that Kamalbabu might have been abducted by Kuki militants.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said that Kamalbabu was engaged in making furniture for army officers.

"The police and the Army have joined hands to conduct search operations. However, Kamalbabu is yet to be traced," an official said.                 

Meanwhile, two security personnel and a person were injured after a clash broke out between police and protesters in Kakching on Wednesday night, a senior officer said.

The protesters were demonstrating against the arrest of four people in connection with arson at the residence of Kakching constituency MLA M Rameshwor on November 16 night. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Now property dispute erupts in Bikaner royal families
LIVE! Now property dispute erupts in Bikaner royal families

If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...
If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...

Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said Shinde would be a part of the cabinet.

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud

The victim, who had a keen interest in stock market investments, was lured by fraudsters with promises of hefty returns on investments in stocks.

Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 4th time
Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 4th time

JMM leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony in Ranchi, amid the presence of a galaxy of INDIA bloc leaders. This is Soren's fourth stint as chief minister. The JMM-led alliance won a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances