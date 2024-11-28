RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Parliament adjourned over Adani, Manipur, Sambhal

November 28, 2024  11:40
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes till 12 noon on Thursday as opposition MPs protested the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal. 

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over the Adani issue, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and other issues. 

 As soon as the House met for the day, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was elected from Kerala's Wayanad in the recent bypoll, and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who was elected from Maharashtra's Nanded, took oath as Lok Sabha MPs. Immediately after the oath taking of the two new members, many Opposition members, including from the Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise issues related to the allegations against the Adani Group and other issues.
