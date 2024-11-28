RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pandian makes public appearance after 5 months

November 28, 2024  22:44
Bureaucrat turned politician VK Pandian (left)
Bureaucrat turned politician VK Pandian (left)
More than five months after the Biju Janata Dal's defeat in the Odisha assembly elections, bureaucrat turned politician VK Pandian made his first public appearance at a wedding function of a BJD leader in Cuttack. 

Pandian had on June 9 announced to withdraw from active politics after BJD's electoral defeat in Odisha Assembly elections. 

He was seen at a wedding function at Trisulia in Cuttack on Wednesday night. 

It was the wedding of former BJD MLA Pravat Biswal's daughter and the sister of sitting Cuttack-Choudwar MLA Souvik Biswal. 

Pandian did not have any media interaction during his visit to the wedding function on Wednesday night, but speculations are rife about his return to active politics. 

Though Pandian withdrew from active politics, he remains a close aide of former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. The Tamil Nadu-born IAS officer had opted for voluntary retirement in October 2023 and officially joined the BJD on November 26, 2023. He was the star campaigner of the BJD and toured the nook and corner of the state while campaigning for the regional party.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uddhav Sena leader blames Congress for poll rout
LIVE! Uddhav Sena leader blames Congress for poll rout

Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...
Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...

'Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently'

75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud
75-yr-old retiree loses whopping Rs 11cr in cyber fraud

The victim, who had a keen interest in stock market investments, was lured by fraudsters with promises of hefty returns on investments in stocks.

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

BJP can win many seats in minority areas if...: Sarma
BJP can win many seats in minority areas if...: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma believes that the BJP could win more seats in the state by aggressively campaigning in minority-dominated areas. He attributed the party's recent success in the bypolls to its beneficiary schemes,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances