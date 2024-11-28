Now property dispute erupts in Bikaner royal families





Earlier this week, dispute in the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and descendants of glorious Rajput king Maharana Pratap took place when Vishvaraj Singh, new titular head of Mewar, was not allowed to enter the city palace to have 'darshan' of a religious place after his coronation ceremony following his father Mahendra Singh Mewar's death.





Two separate FIRs were registered in Bichwal police station of Bikaner on Tuesday.





One FIR was lodged against BJP MLA from Bikaner East Siddhi Kumari by the company that runs Laxmi Niwas Palace hotel on lease.





The second FIR was filed against Siddhi Kumari's aunt Rajyashree Kumari by the treasurer of four trusts whose chairperson is Siddhi Kumari.





There is a property-related dispute between international shooter Rajyashree Kumari, who is the daughter of erstwhile ruler of Bikaner Karni Singh, and her niece Siddhi Kumari, who is Karni Singh's granddaughter and Narendra Singh's daughter.





Both are claiming their rights over the trusts related to property. Siddhi Kumari was booked in an FIR filed through court by Rajiv Mishra of a company which runs Laxmi Niwas Palace hotel.





Mishra alleged that Siddhi Kumari is creating obstacles in running the hotel. -- PTI

Close on the heels of a dispute of the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur in Rajasthan, another one has surfaced in Bikaner.