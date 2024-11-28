RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mumbai retiree duped of whopping Rs 11 cr!

November 28, 2024  10:08
image
A 75-year-old retired ship captain in Mumbai has lost a staggering Rs 11.16 crore over four months in a cyber fraud scheme falsely promising lucrative returns on stock market investments, police said. 

 A history-sheeter, Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri, has been arrested and police have found 33 debit cards and 12 cheque books of different banks in his possession in connection with the cyber fraud case, an official said on Wednesday.

 The victim, who had a keen interest in stock market investments, was lured by fraudsters with promises of hefty returns on investments in stocks. Initially, the victim saw profits in his online investment account. However, when he attempted to withdraw his earnings, he was told to pay a 20 per cent service tax fee. 

Realising he had been scammed, the victim lodged a complaint with the South Cyber police station, the official said. 

 "Between August and November this year the victim was duped of a staggering Rs 11.16 crore," the police stated. During the investigation, authorities found that fraudsters had used multiple bank accounts to siphon off the funds. The victim had made 22 transactions, transferring money to these accounts. 

 Upon tracking two accounts, the police discovered a withdrawal of Rs 6 lakh via cheque by a woman who had provided a PAN card for KYC verification. When questioned, the woman admitted to withdrawing the money on the instructions of Kaif Ibrahim Mansuri. 

 Police have arrested Mansuri in south Mumbai, finding him in possession of 33 debit cards linked to 12 different bank accounts, which had been used to transfer Rs 44 lakh from the victim's funds. Further investigations are underway, officials said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai retiree duped of whopping Rs 11 cr!
LIVE! Mumbai retiree duped of whopping Rs 11 cr!

'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh
'Radical outfit': Plea seeks ban on ISKCON in B'desh

This comes amid the row over the arrest of former priest of ISKCON Bangladesh, Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over sedition charges, which led to protests and unrest in Bangladesh.

Many Trump 2.0 appointees get bomb, swatting threats
Many Trump 2.0 appointees get bomb, swatting threats

Law enforcement agencies have taken action against those threats.

Anālakṣhya, India's Defence Game Changer
Anālakṣhya, India's Defence Game Changer

IIT Kanpur has announced a breakthrough in stealth technology, which would make tanks and fighter aircraft invisible, or near-invisible to enemy radar.

Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's 14th CM today
Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's 14th CM today

This will be the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as chief minister. Soren retained the Barhait seat, defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recent assembly polls.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances