Manipur: Security forces install 94 checkpoints





The police ensured safe movement of various vehicles carrying essential items, providing a security convoy to vulnerable areas. "Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts," said Manipur police in a post on X.





The post added, "Movement of 262 and 336 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles." -- ANI

Security forces conducted extensive search operations in various vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts in Manipur, the state police confirmed on Thursday.