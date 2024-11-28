Kerala govt moves HC against appointment of KTU VC





The Governor on Wednesday made the appointment in his capacity as Chancellor of the university, prompting the state government to challenge the decision.





The matter came up for consideration before Justice Ziyad Rahman A A, who posted it for hearing after one week.





The court, however, declined to grant an interim stay on the notification.





The notification and entrustment of Sivaprasad with the powers and duties of the Vice Chancellor of the University is not in conformity with the provisions of the Act, hence it is illegal, the petition stated.





According to the state, the provisions of the Act do not bestow any unfettered power or discretion on the Chancellor to appoint any person of his choice to exercise the powers and functions of the Vice Chancellor of the University pending the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor. -- PTI

