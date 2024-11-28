RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kerala govt moves HC against appointment of KTU VC

November 28, 2024  23:52
image
The Kerala government has filed an appeal in the high court on Thursday, seeking to set aside the notification issued by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appointing K Sivaprasad, a professor in the department of ship technology at CUSAT, as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. 

The Governor on Wednesday made the appointment in his capacity as Chancellor of the university, prompting the state government to challenge the decision. 

The matter came up for consideration before Justice Ziyad Rahman A A, who posted it for hearing after one week. 

The court, however, declined to grant an interim stay on the notification. 

The notification and entrustment of Sivaprasad with the powers and duties of the Vice Chancellor of the University is not in conformity with the provisions of the Act, hence it is illegal, the petition stated. 

According to the state, the provisions of the Act do not bestow any unfettered power or discretion on the Chancellor to appoint any person of his choice to exercise the powers and functions of the Vice Chancellor of the University pending the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to hear Sambhal mosque's plea tomorrow
LIVE! SC to hear Sambhal mosque's plea tomorrow

SC to hear Sambhal mosque survey plea on Friday
SC to hear Sambhal mosque survey plea on Friday

The Supreme Court of India will hear a petition challenging a district court's order to survey a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The petition alleges that the hasty survey has led to communal tensions and violence, resulting...

Cracks in MVA: Uddhav leader blames Cong for poll rout
Cracks in MVA: Uddhav leader blames Cong for poll rout

Fissures emerged within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra following their defeat in the state assembly elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve blamed the Congress's overconfidence, claiming they were already...

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...
If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...

Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said Shinde would be a part of the cabinet.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances