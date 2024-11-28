RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kerala, Adani Ports sign agreement for...

November 28, 2024  15:06
image
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced the signing of a supplementary concession agreement between the state government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, ensuring the future development of the international seaport, the first phase of which is now slated for commissioning next month. 

 As per the agreement signed on Thursday, the project, envisioned as a transformative step in Kerala's maritime infrastructure, will see its second and third phases nearing completion by 2028.

These phases will involve an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore, expanding the port's capacity to 30 lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEU).

 "We have entered a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port PVT LTD on @PortOfVizhinjam to extend the project period for 5 yrs & commission the port by December. As the 2nd & 3rd phases near completion by 2028, an investment of ?10,000 crore will be made, expanding the port's capacity to 30 lakh TEU," Vijayan said in a post on 'X'. "This milestone underlines our commitment to comprehensive development & global connectivity," he added. 

 The project timeline has been extended by five years, taking into account things such as the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters such as the Ockhi cyclone, and floods. 

 Due to delays, a penalty of Rs 219 crore has been imposed, with Rs 43.8 crore to be paid to the state. The remaining amount will be withheld until 2028. If the project is not fully completed by 2028, the five-year extension will be cancelled, and the withheld amount will be collected by the government.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kerala, Adani Ports sign agreement for...
LIVE! Kerala, Adani Ports sign agreement for...

Bangladesh court refuses to ban ISKCON amid violence
Bangladesh court refuses to ban ISKCON amid violence

The lawyer had sought a ban from the high court on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) after placing some newspaper reports related to the organisation on Wednesday.

If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...
If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...

Shirsat, an MLA and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, said Shinde would be a part of the cabinet.

CBI brings back Lashkar terrorist from Rwanda
CBI brings back Lashkar terrorist from Rwanda

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought back Salman Rehman Khan, an alleged member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, from Rwanda. Khan was wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences in Bengaluru. He was traced to Rwanda and...

No Waqf bill in winter session as JPC gets extension
No Waqf bill in winter session as JPC gets extension

The parliamentary panel's meetings have become a virtual battleground between the opposition and the ruling party members, who have been vociferously debating the changes to the Waqf Bill proposed by the government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances