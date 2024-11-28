'ISKCON Bangladesh targeted for uniting Hindus'





In a telephonic interview with PTI from Dhaka, the ISKCON's chief in Bangladesh Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari expressed relief over the High Court's decision, rejecting demands to ban the organisation's activities in the country.





"No government would ever agree to such demands from extremists as we are a peaceful organisation, he said, welcoming the High Court's order as evidence of this. Bangladesh High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON's activities in the country. Das Brahmachari called the verdict a validation of the organisation's peaceful and humanitarian efforts.





"Banning a peaceful organisation like ISKCON would never serve any purpose. We have always worked for the betterment of humanity, he said, adding that the fundamentalists' campaign against ISKCON stems from the group's efforts to support Hindus living under constant threat of persecution. The senior monk painted a grim picture of the current situation for minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, describing their lives as being filled with fear.





Speaking to PTI, the general secretary of ISKCON in Bangladesh highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the group and the Hindu community in the country.





"Fundamentalists are attacking ISKCON because we are standing in the way of their agenda to instil fear and force Hindus into conversion. Through our teachings and initiatives, we are uniting Hindus who are living under threat," he said. Das Brahmachari emphasised that ISKCON Bangladesh has consistently promoted unity and harmony, steering clear of any form of conflict, communal or otherwise.





The attacks on ISKCON, according to him, are part of a systematic effort by fundamentalists to undermine the organization's work. -- PTI

