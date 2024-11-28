RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'ISKCON Bangladesh targeted for uniting Hindus'

November 28, 2024  17:32
Protests against Bangladesh in Bengal
Protests against Bangladesh in Bengal
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness(ISKCON) Bangladesh is being targeted by fundamentalists attempting to malign its reputation because of its efforts to unite the persecuted Hindu community and resist forced conversions in the country, the religious group's chief said on Thursday. 

 In a telephonic interview with PTI from Dhaka, the ISKCON's chief in Bangladesh Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari expressed relief over the High Court's decision, rejecting demands to ban the organisation's activities in the country. 

 "No government would ever agree to such demands from extremists as we are a peaceful organisation, he said, welcoming the High Court's order as evidence of this. Bangladesh High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking a ban on ISKCON's activities in the country. Das Brahmachari called the verdict a validation of the organisation's peaceful and humanitarian efforts. 

"Banning a peaceful organisation like ISKCON would never serve any purpose. We have always worked for the betterment of humanity, he said, adding that the fundamentalists' campaign against ISKCON stems from the group's efforts to support Hindus living under constant threat of persecution. The senior monk painted a grim picture of the current situation for minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, describing their lives as being filled with fear. 

 Speaking to PTI, the general secretary of ISKCON in Bangladesh highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by the group and the Hindu community in the country. 

 "Fundamentalists are attacking ISKCON because we are standing in the way of their agenda to instil fear and force Hindus into conversion. Through our teachings and initiatives, we are uniting Hindus who are living under threat," he said. Das Brahmachari emphasised that ISKCON Bangladesh has consistently promoted unity and harmony, steering clear of any form of conflict, communal or otherwise. 

 The attacks on ISKCON, according to him, are part of a systematic effort by fundamentalists to undermine the organization's work. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'ISKCON Bangladesh targeted for uniting Hindus'
LIVE! 'ISKCON Bangladesh targeted for uniting Hindus'

Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...
Is Uddhav leaving MVA after poll debacle? Raut says...

'Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently'

Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 4th time
Hemant Soren back as Jharkhand CM for 4th time

JMM leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony in Ranchi, amid the presence of a galaxy of INDIA bloc leaders. This is Soren's fourth stint as chief minister. The JMM-led alliance won a...

'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'
'EC Can Shut Mouths Once And For All'

'If machines (EVMs) are so reliable, if our electoral system is so reliable, then why has the Election Commission so far not even responded to an ADR plea to share data of 79 (Lok Sabha) constituencies where there's a (alleged) dispute?'

Dance between dragon and elephant: China
Dance between dragon and elephant: China

China's Defence Ministry says the militaries of China and India are making "great progress" in implementing the disengagement agreement to end over four-year-long standoff in eastern Ladakh. Spokesman Sr Col Wu Qian said Defence Minister...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances