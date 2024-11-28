RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


India tests sub-launched N-capable ballistic missile

November 28, 2024  20:23
India has tested a nuclear-capable ballistic missile with a range of around 3,500 km from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Bay of Bengal, in a major boost to its nuclear deterrence and strategic capabilities, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. 

With the test, India became part of a small group of nations having the capability to fire a nuclear missile from land, air and undersea. 

The K4 missile was tested from submarine INS Arighaat off the coast of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, they said.

It was the first test of the submarine-launched ballistic missile from a submarine, the people said. 

The solid-fuelled missile was tested at least five times in the last few years from submersible platforms. 

The people cited above said the missile was tested for almost its complete range. 

The second Arihant-class submarine INS Arighaat was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29 with an aim to strengthen India's nuclear deterrence. 

It has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment that were conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and naval personnel. 

In the last few years, India has been enhancing its overall military capabilities and test-fired a range of missiles with varying ranges. 

Over 10 days ago, India successfully flight-tested a long-range hypersonic missile off the coast of Odisha. 

The weapon can strike with extreme speed and evade most air defence systems. -- PTI
LIVE! India tests sub-launched N-capable ballistic missile
