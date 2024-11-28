Hemant Soren to take oath as Jh'khand's 14th CM today

Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground on Thursday, with several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc, expected to be in attendance.





Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm.





This will be the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as chief minister.





Soren retained the Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held assembly polls.





Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.





"I'm grateful to the people of Jharkhand for their continued trust in our leadership," Soren said, adding, "This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work towards fulfilling them. This is a victory of the people and their vision for a peaceful and progressive Jharkhand," Soren said in his victory speech.





Soren appealed to the masses to attend his oath ceremony and also shared a YouTube link where the event would be live streamed.





Posters have been put up across the city and special security arrangements have been made with special traffic arrangements.





Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Soren is likely to take oath alone and expansion of the Cabinet will be held after a vote of confidence in the assembly.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are likely to attend the event, a JMM leader said.





Other notable leaders expected to attend are CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Udhayanidhi Stalin from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Sivakumar, and Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. -- PTI